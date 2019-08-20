As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Regis Management Co Cut Stake; Visa (V) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Cut Its Stake

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 301,086 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 124,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, down from 137,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.53. About 2.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 365,000 are held by Park Presidio Capital Limited Co. Lipe Dalton stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 26,413 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Com, Alabama-based fund reported 2,402 shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 87,614 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,129 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,770 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited owns 2,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,704 shares. Primecap Company Ca reported 3.66M shares. Amer Intll Gp invested in 692,379 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 144,906 shares. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Lp has invested 1.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt reported 3,144 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 23,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,016 are owned by Asset Management One Communications Limited. Amer International has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,894 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 325,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc invested in 4,353 shares. Bell Financial Bank holds 5,070 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Gru Lp stated it has 2.32% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 22 shares. Sit Invest Associates owns 32,800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 138 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 18,723 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Company accumulated 5,021 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 86.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pekin Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ„¢ to Modernize Infrastructure for Business Growth – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.