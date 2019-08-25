As Guess (GES) Stock Declined, Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Cut Holding by $758,442; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Timber Hill Increased Its Holding by $314,400 as Stock Price Declined

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50 million shares traded or 67.65% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 39,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The hedge fund held 79,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 119,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.25 million shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 461,327 shares. Susquehanna Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 714,889 shares. Barnett And reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 60,959 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 67,641 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 404,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.7% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Ares Llc accumulated 40,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 798 shares. 160,841 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 117,883 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 525 were reported by Winch Advisory Lc. Smithfield Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fully Assessing Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prospect Capital Reports March 2019 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Waiting For $5 Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 156,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,517 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 234 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,616 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 165,548 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 60,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 457,599 shares. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 230,844 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd accumulated 14,769 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,907 shares to 205,015 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 38,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).