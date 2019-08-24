As Guess (GES) Shares Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Position by $1.78 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Position Boosted by Meritage Group Lp

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 93,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.20 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 16/03/2018 – @17thStCap I cheated. Guess that explains the bourbon long thesis; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $189.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 141,429 shares. Clean Yield reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smithfield Co owns 526 shares. Victory Mgmt has 3,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 189,709 are owned by Citigroup Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 412,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 46,613 shares. Curbstone Fincl owns 15,200 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 2.77 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 19,542 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 112,262 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 52,160 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 239,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.11% or 96,368 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Comerica Retail Bank reported 56,154 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 55,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 926,070 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 3,750 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 467 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 249,652 shares.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Guess? Trade – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New tariff threat runs ramshod over apparel/footwear sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.