As Guess (GES) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Polar Securities Lowered Its Stake; As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Increased Position

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 359,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 872,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 1.27 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 30c

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,405 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 284,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.60M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,900 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $51.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 233,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,357 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,230 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

