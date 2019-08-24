As Guess (GES) Market Valuation Declined, Polar Securities Cut Its Position; As Loews (L) Stock Value Rose, St James Investment Company Has Increased by $1.89 Million Its Position

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70 million, up from 975,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.39M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 359,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 512,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 872,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 2.20M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Intll holds 0% or 43,417 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 40,386 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 249,652 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 926,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,469 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reported 0.22% stake.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $203.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).