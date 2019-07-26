As Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Shares Rose, Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Realty Income (O) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Stake by $486,180

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.61 million market cap company. It closed at $24 lastly. It is down 2.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 11,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 1.42M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed signals help FTSE 100 brush off Italy woes, buyout spurs Acacia – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Will A Fed Rate Hike Affect You? – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Nypost.com published: “Nasdaq CEO’s social media habit lands her in court – New York Post” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close higher, adding to big June gains, after Fed hints a rate cut could be near – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Trump says the Federal Reserve caused the stock market correction, but he won’t fire Chair Powell – CNBC” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% stake. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 89 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 15,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 316 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 17,728 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 1,249 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,400 shares. Fj Capital Ltd Company holds 439,959 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 155,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr Mngmt accumulated 0.78% or 17,630 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 143,487 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested 1.28% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Vanguard has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Northern Tru accumulated 11,457 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares to 144,068 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. 500 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares with value of $11,780 were bought by Peters Carter M. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,282 was bought by Williams Daniel Winton.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 5,492 shares to 43,293 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Paying Full Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.