As Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Market Value Rose, Holder Ejf Capital Has Cut Holding by $2.13 Million; Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 2,920 shares traded or 34.13% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, up from 179,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,353 shares to 10,087 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,061 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Century Companies has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miller Mgmt LP owns 17,828 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 85,847 shares. Farmers Tru, a Ohio-based fund reported 68,815 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 500 shares. Miles Inc has 5,763 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2,771 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 25,414 shares. Df Dent Inc accumulated 105,673 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 27,092 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 514,800 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Fj Mgmt Ltd holds 439,959 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 11,457 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 316 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Morgan Stanley owns 1,246 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Zpr Management holds 17,630 shares. 100,000 were reported by Ejf Cap Ltd Co. California Public Employees Retirement owns 17,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Eidelman Virant accumulated 81,165 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.38M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,033 activity. Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on Tuesday, June 18. $68,757 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares were bought by Griesemer John F.