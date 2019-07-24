As Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Market Value Rose, Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Stock Price Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 902,414 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 11,361 shares traded or 392.67% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares to 550,802 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,764 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.17% or 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,246 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 316 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 119 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 155,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). 439,959 were accumulated by Fj Cap Management Lc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 143,487 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. The insider Griesemer John F bought 3,000 shares worth $68,757. On Tuesday, June 18 Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) or 100 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).