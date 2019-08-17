As Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) Share Price Declined, Everett Harris & Company Has Increased by $413,649 Its Holding; Tig Advisors Position in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Decreased as Stock Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.81 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS FTC SUIT NO LONGER WARRANTED, VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Guangshen Railway Adr (GSH) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 21,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.44% . The institutional investor held 175,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 153,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Guangshen Railway Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 9,725 shares traded. Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) has declined 35.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GSH News: 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY REVENUES FROM OPERATIONS RMB4.88 BLN VS RMB4.31 BLN; 15/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – OUT OF TOTAL COMPENSATION INITIAL COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAYABLE TO CO WILL BE RMB 1.30 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 601333.SS 0525.HK GSH.N SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 12.34 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 446 MLN VS RMB 282.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY 1Q NET INCOME 446M YUAN; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Guangshen Railway Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD 601333.SS – GLDC AGREES TO RESUME LAND USE RIGHTS OVER LAND WITH AN INITIAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF RMB 6 BLN; 28/03/2018 – GUANGSHEN RAILWAY CO LTD – FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB18.33 BLN VS RMB17.28 BLN

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 69,684 shares to 333,017 shares, valued at $40.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 9,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 45,144 shares.