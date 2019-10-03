As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Value Declined, Bislett Management Lifted Stake by $1.79 Million; Sprint (S) Holder Tig Advisors Increased Holding by $10.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 144,067 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.00 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Commences Offer of Up to $3.94B of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes in Two Tranche; 30/03/2018 – Virgin Mobile USA to Partner with 1MillionProject, Help Connect Students to Succeed in School; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – Sprint appoints new CEO, full-year profit tops forecasts

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.