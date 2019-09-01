As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Value Declined, Bislett Management Increased Stake by $1.70 Million; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Position by $406,896

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company's stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 82,305 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 74,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.16 million shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares to 7,684 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)