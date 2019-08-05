As Gtt Communications (GTT) Stock Declined, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.54 Million Its Holding; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake as Stock Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 53,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 31,470 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 85,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 123,549 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 74,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 20,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 141,451 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RMED CTST EGBN GTT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “GTT Enhances SD-WAN with Universal CPE to Improve Agility and Performance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTT Communications Is Undervalued And Misunderstood Following Short Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. Investors (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $130.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) by 34,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (Put) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.74 million for 13.97 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.