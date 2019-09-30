As Gtt Communications (GTT) Shares Declined, Goodnow Investment Group Upped Its Stake by $10.80 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $2.15 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 13,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 14,342 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 851,617 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 606.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 635,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 739,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, up from 104,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.22M market cap company. The stock increased 18.33% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 630,742 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 15,071 shares to 25,199 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.14 million for 19.54 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

