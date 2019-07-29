As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Value Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $4.11 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Position in Packaging Amer (PKG) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.03M shares traded or 83.20% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,769 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 217,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 436,199 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 107,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cadence Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 42,448 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 15,500 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 30,648 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 559 shares. 893 were reported by Smithfield Trust Communications. Meeder Asset Management holds 10,176 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated holds 78,203 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 15,000 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 125,333 shares. Old State Bank In owns 26,174 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc reported 40,360 shares stake.