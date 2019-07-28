As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Value Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Proxima Capital Management Has Cut Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $1.33 Million; Share Price Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 506,585 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16M for 10.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.