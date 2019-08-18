As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $50.15 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.89M market cap company. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 867,562 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $84.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Med Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.