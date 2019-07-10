As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted by $630,428 Its Position; Athena Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Viacom New (VIAB)

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 1.85M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 18,542 shares as the company's stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,509 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 283,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 766,268 shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 91,131 shares to 604,741 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 17,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,992 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 422 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

