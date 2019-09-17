As Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Value Declined, Goodnow Investment Group Raised Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Jolley Asset Management Lifted Holding by $447,447

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 606.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 635,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 739,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, up from 104,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 375,831 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 6.26 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPCOMING DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GTT, TWOU and EVH – Stockhouse” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GTT -45% on worst day in seven years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ally Financial reported 60,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc invested in 0.09% or 2.13M shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 5,929 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. St James Invest Lc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 782,874 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,230 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heartland Advsr invested in 0.39% or 132,320 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 528,055 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Alabama-based Welch Gp Lc has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.49 million shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 91,303 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 157,693 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 508,873 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 189,250 are held by Da Davidson And Co.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.