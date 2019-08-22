As Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bislett Management Increased Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $483,230 as Share Price Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 54,073 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 49,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 634,363 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 08/03/2018 – SAP Finalizes Investigation into Contracts with South Africa’s Eskom, Transnet; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 CLOUD SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SUPPORT REVENUE OUTLOOK TO 4.95-5.15 BLN EUROS FROM 4.8-5.0 BLN

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 501,006 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 363,168 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $171.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

