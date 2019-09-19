As Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $624,834; Xylem Com (XYL) Market Valuation Declined While Palladium Partners Boosted Position by $1.28 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 34,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 159,794 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 125,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 227,191 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 15,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 34,319 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, up from 18,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 204,934 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Llp holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 755,125 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.84M shares. Raymond James Services accumulated 26,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fire Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 2,500 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,433 shares. Notis holds 23,205 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 34,319 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 8,031 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.3% or 80,348 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 818,729 shares. 15,437 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 26,997 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Oppenheimer & reported 113,837 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,232 shares to 40,353 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,786 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

