As Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Spruce House Investment Management Raised Position; As Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stock Price Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.74 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 42,828 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.54% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares to 354,441 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST).