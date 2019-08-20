As Gsi Technology (GSIT) Share Price Rose, Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $535,318; Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Position by $477,176

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 89,179 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 8,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 41,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 49,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 1.46M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL)

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Eam reported 87,674 shares. 5,887 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9,441 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 18,379 shares. 77,465 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 38,917 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 7,323 shares. Roumell Asset Management Ltd accumulated 455,152 shares or 8.6% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Menta Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 29,274 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,063 shares to 23,501 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Commercial Bank Na invested in 0% or 75 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Stack Fincl Management reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Headinvest Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,418 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 71,628 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 2,195 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has 325 shares. First Bank & Trust & Of Newtown invested in 0.17% or 11,053 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,655 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Highstreet Asset Management reported 79,656 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. 230,498 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,985 shares.