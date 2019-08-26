As Gsi Technology (GSIT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Roumell Asset Management Lowered Stake; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Raised by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 166.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 8,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 13,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 54,285 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 541,698 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Lc reported 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lvw Advisors Limited invested 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 0.99% or 35,361 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Global Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 17,150 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company owns 96,815 shares. Voloridge Mgmt has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 47,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock owns 13.55 million shares. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tobam holds 13,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,935 shares to 129,145 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 21,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,021 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of GSIT earnings conference call or presentation 25-Jul-19 8:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging GSI Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSIT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive Interview With GSI Technology Management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2016.