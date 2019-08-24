As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased by $3.41 Million Its Stake; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $29.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,751 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon. 405,718 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. 3,325 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. 19,165 are owned by Brown Advisory. Federated Invsts Pa reported 240,374 shares. 9,739 were reported by Serv Automobile Association. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Iszo Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 16.86% or 327,106 shares. Axiom International Investors Lc De reported 103,525 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 41,100 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited owns 725,781 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,707 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 90,500 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 45,144 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake.

