As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Valuation Declined, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.41 Million; Whitnell & Co Has Upped Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Share Value Rose

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.69M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 111.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 9.94 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 43% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Walt Disney Stock Up 40% In 3 Years; Can The Momentum Continue? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Suggests It’s 42% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.