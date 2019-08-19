As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered by $758,714 Its Holding; As Nike B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 158,394 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 1.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares to 55,205 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 18,355 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 44,958 shares. Sarasin And Prns Llp owns 337,746 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 25,476 shares. Halsey Ct stated it has 1.83% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 31,534 shares. 8,341 are owned by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 315,800 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 630,514 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 659,710 shares. Central Asset Invs & Mngmt (Hk) accumulated 33,120 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 2,604 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 409,188 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited accumulated 10,170 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru invested in 60,210 shares or 0.97% of the stock.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,560 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 347,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).