As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Declined, Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased by $7.79 Million Its Holding; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Share Value Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Raised Holding by $788,880

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 5.46M shares traded or 237.01% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 11/05/2018 – PETROFAC LTD HAS HIRED INVESTMENT BANKS BARCLAYS AND HSBC TO HELP WITH THE SALE OF ITS OIL FIELDS IN MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – HSBC sets out new European private bank structure; 04/05/2018 – STATOIL ASA STL.OL : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 208 FROM NOK 200; 09/04/2018 – ATLAS COPCO AB ATCOa.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 415 FROM SEK 390; 19/03/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL LGEN.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 303P; 04/04/2018 – Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain -police; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson has been interviewed by HSBC – The Times; 09/05/2018 – BALOISE HOLDING LTD BALN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 145 FROM SFR 142; RATING REDUCE; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – lntu Properties plc; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 708,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 7.73 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45M, down from 8.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 3.44 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,612 shares to 6.61M shares, valued at $685.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 431,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

