As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $3.72 Million; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Regeneron (REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Regeneron (REGN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company's stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 18,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 16,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Regeneron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $288.12. About 538,603 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500.

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp analyzed 464,900 shares as the company's stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 10 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co reported 0.36% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.44% or 5,000 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stephens Ar reported 9,135 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,561 are held by Everence Cap Mgmt. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 8,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 2,087 shares. Capital Ww holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 8.10 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 499 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 689,420 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has 1,988 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company has 705 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 100 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Peninsula drug company takes big step toward peanut allergy drug approval – San Francisco Business Times" on September 16, 2019