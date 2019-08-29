As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Decreased Position; Aureus Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.20 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92 million, up from 16,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares to 8,523 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,407 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,835 were accumulated by Meridian Management Company. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Co reported 12,289 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 238 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 173,454 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 2.14% or 25,575 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 1.2% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Communication reported 0.11% stake. First Amer Retail Bank holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,003 shares. Bellecapital Intl invested in 3.39% or 2,990 shares. 6,042 are held by Hartline Investment. Consolidated Inv Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada has 20,227 shares. Peddock reported 461 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,000 shares to 161,450 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,253 shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal Associates Ho.