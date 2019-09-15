As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Value Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Position

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.52M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 23,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 171,924 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, up from 148,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 21,925 shares to 405,443 shares, valued at $50.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,234 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle LP De accumulated 164,994 shares. Fil Limited holds 159,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caprock Group invested in 0.04% or 2,827 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mariner Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 670,754 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 27,397 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 531,978 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi accumulated 11,284 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 21,282 shares. Tdam Usa has 26,293 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Allstate invested in 49,514 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 760 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 6,200 shares.

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 61.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.