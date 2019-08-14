As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut by $758,714 Its Position; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.32 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 17.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 68,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 1.73 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.76 million were reported by Factory Mutual Insurance Company. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co owns 384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 475,461 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 155,600 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated stated it has 255,341 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zwj Counsel reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 155,380 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 35,875 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc owns 176,320 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 39,267 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,764 shares. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

