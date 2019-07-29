As Grupo Televisa Sa De Sp Adr Re (TV) Share Value Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Upped by $9.87 Million Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Timber Hill Has Lowered Its Position by $347,840

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa De Sp Adr Re (TV) by 820.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 897,338 shares as the company's stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13M, up from 109,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa De Sp Adr Re for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 968,484 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500.



Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 66,441 shares to 34,068 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (NYSE:RST) by 23,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,907 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Investment Mngmt invested 3.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Counsel, a California-based fund reported 44,485 shares. Greylin Mangement invested in 397,361 shares. 34,966 are held by Connable Office Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 479,882 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Lp holds 4,336 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,880 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0.15% or 755,454 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 71,641 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Assets Mgmt owns 20,000 shares. Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 42,963 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.