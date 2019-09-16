As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Stake by $525,000; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $873,145

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 33,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.94 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 39,515 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 265,652 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 7,147 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 104,601 shares. 342,252 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 24,563 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 1.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Technologies Crossover Vii Limited has 8.43% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.25M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma invested in 0.4% or 9.73 million shares. Vision Mngmt stated it has 26,534 shares. Com Comml Bank owns 5,189 shares. Dsc Advsr LP reported 2,475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Smithfield has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,120 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,027 shares to 77,697 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,904 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.70 million for 2.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

