As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Trimmed Position; Jag Capital Management Upped Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 898,537 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 21,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 48,760 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91 million, up from 27,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $235.65. About 1.26M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 36,765 shares to 8,190 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,420 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $179.18M for 2.84 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.