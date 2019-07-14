As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Upped Stake; Bath Savings Trust Co Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.46 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 560,518 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,759 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Value Advisers Ltd owns 2.68% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 544,542 shares. Barnett And stated it has 579 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc reported 12,481 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,601 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.58% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Viking Investors Limited Partnership reported 7.09 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1,365 shares. Welch Ltd Liability reported 207,963 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,731 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 0.47% or 12,213 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio accumulated 0.02% or 1,585 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 8,090 shares. Cardinal Capital Management holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 779 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).