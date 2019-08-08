As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Inca Investments Lowered Its Holding; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut by $84.58 Million Its Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.45M shares traded or 40.38% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 705,004 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 27 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). D E Shaw & Inc holds 13,235 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 154,307 shares. Citigroup reported 22,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.17% or 875,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 42,666 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Mackay Shields invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moore Management LP reported 150,488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 75,600 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $349.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72M shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $145.92 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.