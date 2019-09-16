As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shares Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Holding; Tiger Management Trimmed Its Stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by $5.94 Million as Valuation Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 659,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 215,741 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 929,018 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $187.75 million for 2.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and MDJM among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Grupo Financiero (GGAL) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/15/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: 10.1% TRASM Increase and 4.6% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Volaris announces the appointment of Internal Audit Director – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volaris Reports July 2019 Traffic Results: 18% Passenger Growth – Record 2 Million Passengers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris Reports June 2019 Traffic Results: High Load Factors, Domestic 91.3% and International 85.1% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.90M for 7.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.