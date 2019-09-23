As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 2.14M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,003 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mariner owns 130,004 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 4,909 shares. Goelzer Management stated it has 58,146 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,997 shares. 2,042 were accumulated by Amarillo Bancorporation. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 14,175 shares. Motco owns 2,554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. General Amer Investors reported 2.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 114 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Company holds 1.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 118,393 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com has 19,403 shares. Covington Investment Advsr holds 24,020 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54 million shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 829,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.