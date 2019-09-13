As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.48 Million; Prince Street Capital Management Upped Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $3.80 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49M, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 407,130 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 870,989 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.20 million shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 142,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $173.89 million for 2.87 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.