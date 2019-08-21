As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Stake; Merck & Co New (MRK) Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Cut Position by $314,570 as Share Price Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 5.42M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

