As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.48 Million; Xylem (XYL) Valuation Declined While Shikiar Asset Management Cut by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 9,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 24,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 671,666 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36M, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.54M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 16,185 shares or 0.15% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 60,018 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 478,211 shares. 5,337 were accumulated by Intrust Financial Bank Na. 200 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Lc. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 396 shares. 9,253 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.74% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Amica Retiree Medical owns 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1,017 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 40 shares. Of Vermont owns 4,663 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 46,995 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,100 shares to 114,440 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 44,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.14M for 3.19 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.