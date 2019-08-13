As Grupo Aval Accio (AVAL) Valuation Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Lowered by $954,240 Its Holding; Bank Of The West Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Lowered by $709,500

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Aval Accio (AVAL) by 73.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 136,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The hedge fund held 50,364 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 186,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Grupo Aval Accio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 61,144 shares traded. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) has declined 8.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAL News: 27/04/2018 Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 13,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 20,415 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Analysts await Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AVAL’s profit will be $230.39 million for 8.62 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 87.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.