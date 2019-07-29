As Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Lowered Its Holding; Sunopta (STKL) Stake Held by Engaged Capital Llc

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $153.96. About 43,152 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 232,061 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability holds 33,765 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 4.30M shares. State Street holds 0% or 35,509 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 15,285 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 101,869 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5.76M shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 35,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 425 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,533 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Ltd Partnership reported 365,981 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 387,025 shares.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks for You to Profit From (Legal) Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “SunOpta Announces Appointment of Two New Members to its Board of Directors – Financial Post” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunOpta Plagued By Overvalued Stock And Costly Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SunOpta (STKL) Appoints Joseph D. Ennen as CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. Detlefsen Michael also bought $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. Duchscher Robert had bought 3,186 shares worth $10,354 on Tuesday, March 5. Gratzek James bought $104,000 worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Gough Jeffrey had bought 10,000 shares worth $26,999. Hollis Richard Dean had bought 100,000 shares worth $267,750.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $64.00M for 18.07 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Southwest Airlines Entices Investors With Dividend Hike and More Share Buybacks – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Humana sets $750 million ASR, raises Medicare Advantage membership estimate – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.