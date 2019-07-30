As Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Lowered by $350,980 Its Holding; 1St Source Bank Position in Masco (MAS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 673,609 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.04. About 20,493 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $63.84M for 18.55 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,758 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.