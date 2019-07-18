As Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Share Price Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Its Position; Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $8.23 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 47,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 402,529 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.44M, up from 355,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $157.27. About 1.81M shares traded or 179.75% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $160.74. About 22,899 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 19,392 shares to 180,190 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 30,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,812 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 20.65% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.84 per share. ASR’s profit will be $66.46M for 18.10 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.53 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.25% negative EPS growth.