As Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) Stock Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $787,392; Alliancebernstein LP Stake In Abm Inds (ABM) Was Lifted

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 27,000 shares as the company's stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 115,819 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 88,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 175,034 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (OMAB) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 16,404 shares as the company's stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 47,327 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 63,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 27,327 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12.22M shares to 12.38 million shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 296,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 946,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "OMA publishes its Annual Report and files Form 20-F for 2018 – GlobeNewswire" on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "OMA reports a 7.4% increase in August 2019 passenger traffic – GlobeNewswire" published on September 04, 2019

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OMAB’s profit will be $45.57M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "ABM Names Jill Golder to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire" published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 174,254 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $116.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).