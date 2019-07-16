As Grubhub (GRUB) Valuation Declined, Barton Investment Management Has Raised Its Position; Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.06 Million; Share Price Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 9,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,209 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 37,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 49,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70 million, up from 550,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 1.73M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GrubHub Shares Fall In Wake Of Report On Duplicate Restaurant Websites – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GRUB +3.9% as Citi turns bullish on growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Grubhub Expands Its Network With Dunkin’ Donuts – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub Faces a New Headwind in Its Biggest Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,580 shares to 40,848 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp reported 6,362 shares stake. 1,942 were reported by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seizert Capital Partners Limited Co reported 4,294 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company owns 201,785 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 58,266 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Llc. Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 459,816 shares stake. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 30,414 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gfs has 2,407 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 23,055 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 204,628 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 36,623 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.