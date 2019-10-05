As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Its Stake by $373.88 Million; Nbw Capital Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 230,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 billion, down from 235,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68M shares traded or 95.63% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 53,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 51,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.57M for 100.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) by 13,684 shares to 39,233 shares, valued at $254.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 16,535 shares to 322,669 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Properti by 16,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

