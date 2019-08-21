As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Robotti Robert Has Upped Holding by $3.45 Million; As Inogen (INGN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 87,228 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 4,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 70,847 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,182 shares to 98,946 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cambrex leads healthcare gainers; Titan Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Inogen (INGN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For Inogen (INGN) – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inogen (INGN) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Limited reported 4,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 17,071 shares. Legal And General Pcl has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Advisory Serv Net accumulated 250 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.15% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 12,845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 191,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 54,338 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3,500 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 288,503 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,011 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 8 shares. Granahan Inv Inc Ma holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 68,805 shares.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “Schumer demands Grubhub CEO refund all overcharges – New York Post” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Molson Coors, and PriceSmart and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domino’s sticks with in-house delivery – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub M&A Speculation May Have Merit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.