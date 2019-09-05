As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Value Declined, Robotti Robert Has Boosted Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.07M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prns LP holds 0.53% or 66,841 shares in its portfolio. 1.15M were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Nordea Invest holds 283,035 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 74,766 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 4,301 shares. Cornerstone Capital has 229,211 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru holds 177,487 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited owns 226,873 shares. 37,334 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2,432 shares. 9,097 are owned by Axa. Ativo Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 29,533 shares. British Columbia Investment invested in 74,152 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 117,290 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 90,157 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 10,862 shares to 73,911 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 100,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0.